Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,951 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.