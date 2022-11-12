Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Up 1,188.9% in October

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 1,188.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $487,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

SMIH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

