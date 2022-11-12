Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$23.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Insider Transactions at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In other news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

