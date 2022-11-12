Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

