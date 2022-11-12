Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

