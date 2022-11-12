Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

