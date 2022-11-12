Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.44. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

