Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

