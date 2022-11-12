Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Lucid Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Lucid Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 26.83.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.07 and a 200-day moving average of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.89 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

