Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.53. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

