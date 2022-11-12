Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

SUI opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.