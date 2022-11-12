Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Superior Plus Price Performance
Superior Plus stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81.
Superior Plus Company Profile
