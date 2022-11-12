Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.