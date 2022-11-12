Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

