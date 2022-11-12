sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.18 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $419,377.80 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 52,997,898 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

