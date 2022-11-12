Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $95.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

