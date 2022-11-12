Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

SDACW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDACW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter.

