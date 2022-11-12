Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.59 billion-$32.59 billion.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.7 %
Suzuki Motor stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.81. 10,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.
About Suzuki Motor
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.