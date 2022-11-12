Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.59 billion-$32.59 billion.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.81. 10,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.