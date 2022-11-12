Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.