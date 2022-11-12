Swiss National Bank Buys 12,400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Micron Technology worth $268,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

