Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Synopsys worth $201,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

