Swiss National Bank Has $192.18 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $192,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,408.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,165.79.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

