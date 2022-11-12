Swiss National Bank Has $250.26 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $250,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 357.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.18 and its 200-day moving average is $278.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

