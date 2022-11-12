Swiss National Bank Has $256.77 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $256,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 679,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,057,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,299,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

