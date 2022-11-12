Swiss National Bank Has $293.23 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Stryker worth $293,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.