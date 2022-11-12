Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $304,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

