Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,000,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 107.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The company has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
