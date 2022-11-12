Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $280,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $61.66 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

