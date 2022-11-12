Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Lowe’s Companies worth $507,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 913,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $159,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.96. 117,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.