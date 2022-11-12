Swiss National Bank Sells 33,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of PayPal worth $335,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 22.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $89.51. 426,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

