Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $226,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average is $228.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.