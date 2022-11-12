Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sylvamo Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

