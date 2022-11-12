Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.31. 22,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 367,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

