Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,920 shares during the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies accounts for 3.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,183. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.23. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

