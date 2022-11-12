Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.