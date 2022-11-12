T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

