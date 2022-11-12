Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Tabcorp Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of TACBY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

About Tabcorp

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 497.62%.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

