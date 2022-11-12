Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Table Trac stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.43. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

