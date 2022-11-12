Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stake Boosted by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare makes up 0.0% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

