Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 208.2% in October

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,528,900 shares, an increase of 208.2% from the October 15th total of 1,144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

