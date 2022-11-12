Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 7.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

