Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.15. Tapinator shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Tapinator Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.22.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

