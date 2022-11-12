Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.44). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares.
Taptica International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
