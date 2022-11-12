Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.