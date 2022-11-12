TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 76,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

