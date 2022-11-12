TD Securities Boosts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$1.10

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Sherritt International Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.
