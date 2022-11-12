TD Securities Boosts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$1.10

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.