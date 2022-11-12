TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

