Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

