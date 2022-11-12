Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given New €0.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TIIAY. New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.19.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $2.40 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

