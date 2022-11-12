Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIAIY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

