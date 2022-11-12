Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 156.66 -$7.05 million N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.02 $103.14 million ($1.56) -106.13

Analyst Ratings

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenon Medical and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Tenon Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

