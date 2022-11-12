Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of TEZNY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TEZNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.55 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

